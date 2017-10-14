Woman killed after being struck by car in Avon

AVON, MA (WHDH) - A woman was struck and killed Saturday after she was struck by a car while crossing an Avon street.

According to Avon Police, the victim was a 19-year-old woman who was an employee at Party City. She was reportedly crossing Stockwell Drive while on a break from work to head to a nearby Dunkin Donuts when she was struck.

The vehicle tried to stop but was unable to, according to police. The driver reportedly stayed at the scene.

The victim suffered serious head trauma and later died from her injuries.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)