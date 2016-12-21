ROCKLAND, MA (WHDH) - A woman died after she was struck by a delivery driver in Rockland.

Sky7 was over the scene just after 5 p.m. on North Avenue near the corner of Union Street.

Investigators say a 63-year-old woman had just exited the bus and was walking to take care of an elderly friend. They say she was then hit by a young man driving a car for a pharmacy delivery company.

The delivery driver did stop.

Police are interviewing the driver on how the crash happened.

State Police crash reconstruction teams are on scene as well as members of the Rockland Police and Rockland Fire.

It appears the 63-year-old woman was in the crosswalk. She was taken to South Shore Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

