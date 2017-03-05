PARLIN POND TWP., Maine (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts woman died after her snowmobile drifted and crashed into several trees while crossing a trail on a Maine pond.

Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said 45-year-old Karen L. Pillman, of Wilmington, was leading a group of snowmobilers crossing a connector trail on Parlin Pond in Parlin Pond Township on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say she drifted to one side of the trail and crashed into several trees. She was ejected from the vehicle. Life-saving measures attempted by several people who arrived were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Game wardens say speed was likely a factor.

Several other crashes took place over the weekend due to deteriorating trail conditions. This is Maine’s ninth snowmobile-related fatality this season.

