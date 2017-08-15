Woman killed in crash on I-293 in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old woman was killed late Monday night in a crash on Interstate 293 in Manchester, state police said.

Troopers responded around 11:45 p.m. to a stretch of highway just north of exit 7 for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the woods and they found a car leaning against a tree.

Amanda Primeau, of Manchester, lost control of her car after failing to negotiate a curve in the road, according to investigators. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Primeau was taken to Elliot Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)