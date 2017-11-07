Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run crash in Shrewsbury killed a 59-year-old woman Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to Municipal Drive just before 5 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police say the victim, identified as 59-year-old Alma Cico of Shrewsbury, was crossing Municipal Drive on foot when she was hit by a car that then left the scene.

Cico was taken to UMass Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials are searching for a light gray or silver pickup truck, either 4-door or with an extended cab. The vehicle also had black rims and may have a tend in the upper right side of the tailgate.

Shrewsbury Police, along with Massachusetts State Police and the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Shrewsbury Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)