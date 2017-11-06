Woman killed in hit-and-run crash

WESTPORT, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating after a 48-year-old Massachusetts woman was killed in a hit-and-run.

Authorities say they first received a call of a woman running in the middle of the highway in Westport Saturday around 9:30 p.m. Shortly after, police received another call of a woman down and another person performing CPR.

The woman was later taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver left the scene, but there was debris in the road. Westport police Detective Jeff Majewski says they received a call an hour later from a woman who thought she hit a deer in the area.

Authorities say damage on the woman’s vehicle was consistent with the reported hit-and-run.

No charges have been filed. Police have not identified the suspected driver.

