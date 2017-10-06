Woman killed in rollover crash on I-495, state police say

WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - A Billerica woman was killed Thursday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Westford.

Massachusetts State Police say Lynne Tierney, 50, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer near Exit 32 when she lost control, crashed into the median and rolled over around 5:50 p.m.

Tierney was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of this crash is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

