One woman was killed in a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Methuen.
The car swerved off the road and crashed into a telephone pole.
A 23-year-old Connecticut woman was killed in the crash.
Investigators say she was sitting in the back seat.
Another passenger was taken to the hospital by helicopter.
The driver and a third passenger are expected to be OK.
