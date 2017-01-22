One woman was killed in a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Methuen.

The car swerved off the road and crashed into a telephone pole.

A 23-year-old Connecticut woman was killed in the crash.

Investigators say she was sitting in the back seat.

Another passenger was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The driver and a third passenger are expected to be OK.

