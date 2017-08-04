Woman killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-495

HOPKINTON, MA (WHDH) - A woman was killed early Friday morning in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers responded around 5:40 a.m. to the crash on the northbound side of the highway.

The crash was caused by a woman traveling south in the northbound lanes, police said. They said she struck a pickup truck head-on.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The other driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police have not identified those involved in the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours, causing lengthy traffic delays. It has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation.

