Woman knocks 72-year-old man to ground, steals his lottery tickets, police say

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are searching for a woman who they say knocked a man to the pavement and robbed him of scratch tickets on Thursday night.

Authorities say the woman approached the man, 72, around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Stop and Save on President’s Avenue and demanded money.

A clerk at the convenience store says the woman attempted to purchase gas, but her credit card was declined. At that point, the clerk says the woman headed for the parking lot.

When the man said he didn’t have any money, police say the woman violently knocked him to the ground and snatched the lottery tickets from his hand.

Authorities say the man hit his head off the pavement. The woman fled the scene.

The victim said the woman was around 5 feet tall, with dark hair and a small build. He told police she was wearing a dark zip-up hoodie and jeans.

Customers who know the victim say he is recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

