Woman looks to soldiers to help reveal gender of fallen husband’s baby

(WHDH) – After her husband was killed in Afghanistan, a woman looked to her fallen spouse’s comrades to help reveal the gender of their unborn child.

According to Fox 5, 25-year-old Army Spc. Christopher Michael Harris lost his life while he was deployed in August, just a week after he found out his wife, Britt Harris, was pregnant.

Harris was a member of the 2nd Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, based in North Carolina, the Department of Defense told WRAL.

To help Christopher’s fellow soldiers feel included, Britt asked them if they wanted to be the first to find out the baby’s gender, Fox 5 reports.

“I asked if they’d like to be the first to know the gender and they were really excited,” she said. “I told them I would ship confetti poppers or something and they could be the first to know and feel included.”

The soldiers recorded a video of them opening the confetti cannons, to find that Britt would be having a baby girl.

“I probably watched it 100 times myself,” she said. “I was crying but smiling because their reaction was so wonderful.”

“His fellow soldiers have been phenomenal and done everything they can to watch over me even from a distance,” Britt continued.

