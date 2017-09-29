Woman may lose her eye after getting botched eyeball tattoo

OTTAWA, Ontario (WHDH) — A woman is seeking to warn others about the dangers of getting an eye tattoo after she discovered she may lose her eye as a result of a botched tattoo.

Catt Gallinger, 24, took to Facebook to document the recovery process after she was the recipient of a failed scleral tattoo.

Gallinger, who is a body modification enthusiast, shared several photos of the day of the tattoo attempt, the day after and three weeks later. The photo taken the day of shows Gallinger’s right eye leaking purple dye, while the photos taken the day after and three weeks later show her eye swollen shut and here purple sclera.

According to her Facebook post, Gallinger has made multiple trips to the hospital and is now taking medications to begin the process of fixing her eye.

KFOR reports that Gallinger’s tattoo was done by someone who was unqualified and pushed her to do it until she “gave in.”

“You can’t laser it away like you can on your skin,” Dr. Setareh Ziai, an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the University of Ottawa Eye Institute told Global News. “No physician in their right mind would ever recommend this to anyone.”

“I am NOT sharing this with you to cause trouble, I am sharing this to warn you to research who you get your procedures by as well as how the procedure should be properly done,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

