Woman missing after trio falls into river during canoe trip

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — The search continues in Maine for a woman who fell out of a canoe into the Saco River.

The Maine Warden Service says 38-year-old Jennifer Bousquet of South Berwick and two men fell into the water in Fryeburg on Saturday. Sixty-two-year-old Wayne Demers of Somersworth, New Hampshire, and 54-year-old Brian Day of South Berwick, made it to safety but Bousquet hasn’t been found.

The Warden Service’s dive team, K9 team and aviation division are being assisted by several other agencies in the search.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)