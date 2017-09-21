Woman moments away from being in car crushed by a tree in Allston

ALLSTON, MA (WHDH) – The massive weight of a tree crushed a car in Allston as Tropical Storm Jose brought large wind gusts to eastern Massachusetts.

The driver of the car said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“The back windshield is totally shattered,” Jung Choi, the owner of the car, described the damage. “I think my tires flat. Scratches all over car and roof kind of caved in.”

His girlfriend had just parked the car and walked inside before the tree came toppling down. The noise of the crash sounded like the house was collapsing, she had told Choi.

The damage the tree caused reached inside the car, with the frame of a window caving in and glass smashed.

“The tree is dead and I feel like even a small gust of wind would have knocked it over,” Choi said.

Despite the destroyed car, Choi said his girlfriend is lucky as she was just a moment away from being outside when the tree crashed down.

