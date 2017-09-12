Woman murdered by family member at New Hampshire’s largest hospital, AG says

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) — Officials say a gunman was taken into custody Tuesday after a 70-year-old patient was murdered in the ICU at New Hampshire’s largest hospital.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says the patient, a woman, was shot and killed by a family member. 7’s Steve Cooper says he was told by sources that the suspect was the victim’s son.

Lebanon police say officers responded around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. People were told to avoid the area, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital.

MacDonald says the suspect was apprehended trying to leave the grounds of the hospital. Police could be seen swarming a vehicle with Rhode Island license plates just outside the hospital. It’s not clear if the suspect is linked to the car.

The suspect’s name was not released. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. The state attorney general’s office, state police and local police are investigating the shooting. It’s not clear if charges have been filed.

A code silver alert was issued, prompting an evacuation. Some inside the hospital were ordered to shelter in place. Buses were called in to transport patients to other hospitals.

The FBI, a SWAT team and ATF Boston were all called in to sweep the six-story building. It has since been cleared. The hospital has returned to normal operation.

Workers and patients described the incident as “terrifying.” Others spoke about feelings of “sheer panic.” Many were left in a state of fear for hours.

“It was terrifying. I felt my life was in someone else’s hands,” a hospital staffer told 7News.

MacDonald says investigators hope to clear the scene by late Tuesday night.

This is a breaking news stories; 7News will have more updates as they become available.

