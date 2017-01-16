Woman narrowly avoids getting shot in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A woman driving in Lynn over the weekend had a close call when she said a bullet went through her car door, almost hitting her.

Lorraine DePetro was visiting family in Lynn and running errands when she said the bullet smashed through her window and hit her seat. The bullet lightly grazed her arm, leaving a welt.

DePetro called her sister Kristin Melendez, who said she was panicked when she got the news.

“I was just hoping she wasn’t dead,” said Melendez.

Apart from the welt on her arm, DePetro was uninjured. Police said this was one of at least seven shootings reported in Lynn over the weekend.

