Woman narrowly escapes as car is crushed by MBTA Commuter Rail train in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman managed to escape as an MBTA Commuter Rail came down the tracks and struck her car in Andover.

Transit Police said the woman was trying to turn into Dundee Park Tuesday night and ended up on the tracks. The woman said she saw the crossing arms come down and she jumped out of her car and got out just in time. The Commuter Rail train smashed her car and pushed it about 30 feet down the tracks.

No one was injured but the crash caused delays on the Commuter Rail’s Haverhill Line.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)