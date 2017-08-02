Woman on scooter injured in tar spill that shut down Revere Beach Parkway

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - A woman on a scooter was injured Wednesday when a truck spilled cans of tar all over the road at busy intersection along the Revere Beach Parkway.

The incident happened during the morning commute on the westbound side of the parkway at North Shore Road.

Crews shut down the intersection for hours because the road was covered in thick, slick tar. The road has since reopened.

Officials said the woman’s scooter slid on the tar after the cans were spilled. The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is not known.

Crews are still at the scene applying sand to the spill. Delays are expected.

No additional details were immediately available.

