Woman pistol whipped after home robbery

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A 62-year-old woman now has nearly half a dozen staples in her head.

Her fmaily says she was pistol-whipped during a robbery that happened inside her own home.

Surveillance video shows the moments leading up to the attack.

The woman’s husband was coming home from work. As he opened the front door, a man came up from behind him and pushed him inside.

The robber demanded cash and that is when the victim’s wife tried to come to her husband’s rescue.

The woman’s son said the robber hit his mother in the head with the gun.

The robber got away with 100 dollars and ran off toward Wilson Avenue.

Bleeding from the head, the woman was taken to Quincy Medical Center.

Her son says she still cannot believe what happened.

“She’s pretty shocked, she’s pretty scared that she had to go through all that,” said William Lee, the victim’s son. “They will catch you and then they will put you away for good, and you will not do this to anyone else.”

