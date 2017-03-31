Woman pleads guilty to stealing $250K after employer died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $250,000 from her employer after he died in Massachusetts.

Angela Craig, of Windsor, Connecticut, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to one count of wire fraud. She faces up to 21 months in prison under a plea agreement with prosecutors. She will be sentenced June 22.

Prosecutors say the 55-year-old Craig stole the money from two Springfield businesses between July 2012 and May 2014. They say she signed her dead employer’s name on the checks using a signature stamp and deposited them into her personal bank account. The owner had died in June 2012.

Prosecutors say she concealed the fraud by entering false invoices and records into the companies’ electronic accounting system.

