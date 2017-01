TEMPLETON, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman is lucky to be alive after a fiery crash in Templeton overnight Friday into Saturday.

Police say she crashed her car into a tree on South Main Street.

Flames engulfed the vehicle with the woman still inside.

According to fire officials, neighbors pulled her from the car—saving her life.

