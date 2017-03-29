Woman reports being assaulted while jogging on Revere Beach Boulevard

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - State Police say a woman reported being assaulted while jogging on Revere Beach Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Police say that a 33-year-old woman reported the assault just before 6 a.m.

The victim told police she was running along the sea wall near Revere Street when a man appeared in front of her, yelled at her, and then grabbed her chest and buttocks.

The woman yelled at the man, who ran away onto Ocean Avenue toward the Wonderland MBTA station.

State Troopers searched for but did not find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man in his early 20s. He was reportedly wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black and white bandana. The victim said she had seen the man before.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police at 781-284-0038.

