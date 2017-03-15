Woman reports men tried to kidnap her outside Sharon hotel

SHARON, MA (WHDH) - Police are looking for suspects after a woman said a group of men tried to kidnap her outside a hotel in Sharon.

Police said at around 3 a.m. Wednesday, they got a call from a woman who said she was outside the Best Western Hotel on Route 1 when a car pulled up. The woman told police a man grabbed her arm through a window and tried to pull her inside.

The woman managed to break free and ran into the hotel, where she called for help. The car took off.

Police responded and searched the area but they found no sign of the three men or the car. The woman suffered minor injuries when the man grabbed her.

Police said they are looking for a white sedan with New York license plates.

