Woman rescued after fall from steeple at Rockport church

ROCKPORT, Mass. (WHDH) — A worker photographing a steeple restoration project at a church in Rockport was injured Friday morning after falling from a ladder.

Emergency crews responded to the First Congregational Church on School Street after learning a woman had fallen about six feet onto the church’s bell deck.

Firefighters extended a ladder to the roof, placed the 26-year-old Sarah Alinia on a stretcher and slowly lowered her 75 feet to the ground below.

Alinia was taken to a local hospital with head and back injuries, but she is expected to be OK. She described the incident as a frantic scare.

“I’m from Iran. Not having my family, I was like ‘oh my god,'” Alinia said.

Engineering crews were high above the ground working to replace a rotted out steeple. Officials say the woman was taking pictures of the bell tower when she fell.

“She was stepping from the staging onto a ladder to descend, reached for a structure to balance herself, but unfortunately what she chose was something in the process of being put in so it wasn’t yet nailed,” witness Geof Lyon told 7News.

The fire department’s 100-foot ladder barely reached staging area. Officials say a medical helicopter was almost requested.

The church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was struck by a cannonball during the war of 1812.

Sky 7 was overhead as fire crews lowered the woman 75 feet down a ladder – she was complaining of head and back pain and is being treated. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) September 29, 2017

The woman had been taking pictures of the bell tower area as part of a steeple renovation project. She's expected to be ok. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) September 29, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)