Woman rescued after wall collapses at apartment in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rescued Wednesday morning after a wall at an apartment building collapsed in South Boston, trapping a woman inside.

Police said officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to a building at 62 0 Street and found the apartment “separating from the building next to it.” They said bricks from the building and debris were found scattered all over the ground.

Officers reported hearing a woman shouting for help when they arrived. A woman on the second floor was left trapped inside her apartment due to a badly damaged door frame.

Police said officers forced their way inside and escorted her to safety.

Other residents from surrounding buildings were evacuated. The collapse zone was cordoned off.

No injuries were reported.

