Woman returns dead Christmas tree, gets full refund

(WHDH) — Days after the holiday, a woman put Costco’s generous return policy to the test this week, returning her dead Christmas tree for a full refund.

CBSLA-TV reports the woman brought her “brittle and browned” tree to a Costco in Santa Clarita, California, on Jan. 4, and demanded that her money be refunded because the tree had “died.”

Costco awarded the woman a full refund, but those in line told the news outlet that the process was not an easy one.

The woman was reportedly questioned for about 30 minutes and “shammed to a small degree.”

Others say they couldn’t believe what they were witnessing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)