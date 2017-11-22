Woman riding bike shot by hunter in New Hampshire

HOPKINTON, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire woman is recovering after officials say she was shot by a hunter while riding her mountain bike on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is an extremely rare occurrence,” Jim Juneau of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

A bike ride through Hopkinton’s Elm Brook Park took a terrifying turn when the 27-year-old woman was shot and injured.

“She was hit and struck by a bullet or parts there of. It would appear the bullet had struck another surface prior to reaching her,” Juneau said.

Investigators say the woman heard the shot and then realized she was hit. They say the hunter realized he had hit the woman and rushed to help her.

After speaking with the 37-year-old hunter, investigators say they believe he was trying to shoot a deer and didn’t see her in the background.

“It’s just a reminder for all hunters to identify their target and be aware what’s around the target,” Juneau said.

Investigators say the woman was wearing bright colors in the heavily wooded area, but continue to stress the importance of wearing hunter orange.

“We strongly recommend wearing hunter orange for anyone who would be in the woods this time of year,” Juneau said.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)