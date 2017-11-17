Woman rushed to hospital after blaze rips through Merrimac home

MERRIMAC, MA (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after fire crews in Merrimac rescued her from a burning home.

Authorities say firefighters responded around 9:30 a.m. to a multi-alarm blaze at a home on Green Leaf Drive.

Video from Sky7 showed a burnt out home with a massive hole in the roof.

The woman required medical treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

No additional details were available.

