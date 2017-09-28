Woman rushed to hospital after Quincy house fire

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) — One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a house in Quincy Thursday night.

The fire sparked at a house on Huntley Road and firefighters believe it started on the second floor. The woman was rescued from the second floor and taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. Two other people escaped the house and were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)