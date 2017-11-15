Woman says inside of her dog’s ear looks like Trump

(WHDH) — A woman recently spotted what she says resembles President Donald Trump’s face in her dog’s ear.

Jade Robinson’s beagle was suffering from an ear infection, so she took photos of the inner ear to send to the veterinarian, according to the BBC.

A friend saw the photo and pointed out the resemblance.

Robinson posted the photo on Facebook and it has since gone viral.

