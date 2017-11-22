A woman says her roommate was one of the people killed in a North End fire after he did not follow her out of the apartment building.

The woman said she woke up to smoke coming into her room on Hanover Street, so she got up to ask him what was happening.

“He’s like ‘help me, help me put this out,’ and I started filling up a pan of water but it was just useless and so I said we have to go, it’s just too big,” the woman explained.

She said she then ran out of the building where she called 9-1-1.

“I thought he was coming behind me but he must have still been staying to put the fire out,” she said.

She began to hear the fire alarms inside the building go off but said her roommate never made it out of the second floor where they lived.

Officials said the fire was caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials on the second floor.

According to the Boston Fire Department, about 12 people were displaced following the fire.

One other man succumbed to their injuries after he tried to jump out of a window, authorities said.

Officials also transported a family of three to the hospital but said they are expected to be okay.

The fire also affected people living in nearby buildings as smoke carried over.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)