Woman says she was kicked out of pool over ‘inappropriate’ bathing suit

(WHDH) — A woman and her fiancee are speaking out after she was kicked out of a family-friendly swimming pool at her apartment building for wearing a swimsuit that was deemed to be too revealing for her body type.

Tori Jenkins’ pink bathing suit has made national headlines because it was apparently “too inappropriate” for children to see.

“Tori was accused of wearing a ‘thong bathing suit’ and told there were complaints about the way she dressed after roughly 3 minutes tops of us arriving there,” her fiancé Tyler Newman said in a Facebook post.

Jenkins was given the options by management to either change her swimsuit, put on shorts or leave the pool, according to Newman.

“She was told that her body, because it’s built more curvy than others is ‘too inappropriate’ for children to be around. She was told ‘there are a lot of teenage boys in this complex, and you don’t need to excite them,'” Newman’s post said.

Jenkins told WATE-TV that she was humiliated by the situation.

“It was just really degrading over all,” said Jenkins. “I left crying and just went home.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)