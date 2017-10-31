WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman convicted in the death of a man in a Worcester park has been sentenced to a maximum of 13 years in prison.

Prosecutors announced Monday 33-year-old Erika Mullen will serve 10 to 13 years in prison for the October 2015 stabbing death of Carlos Estrada.

Mullen was originally facing murder charges, but a jury found her guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Mullen was with her boyfriend in University Park when they were approached by Estrada, who had a knife and a bag of heroin. A fight broke out, and Estrada was stabbed five times.

Mullen denied stabbing him and instead accused her boyfriend. He is awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge.

