Woman sentenced to prison for smuggling heroin from Mexico

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is headed to prison for arranging the transportation of heroin from Mexico to Rhode Island.

Olga Lidia Sandoval, 39, of Attleboro, was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday by a federal judge in Providence.

She was arrested in May 2016 after Rhode Island police said they found 14 pounds of heroin in the axle of a truck that Sandoval and her co-conspirators were using to smuggle drugs.

Sandoval pleaded guilty this year to charges including possession of more than a kilogram of heroin with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say Sandoval is a Guatemalan national and will be turned over to immigration officials for deportation after her prison term.

She also agreed to forfeit $10,000 that was seized from her home.

Her lawyer declined to comment.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)