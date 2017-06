BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old jogger is expected to survive after police say she was hit by a car in the Back Bay on Monday night.

State police say the accident happened at Charlesgate East and Comm. Avenue.

The woman suffered serious injuries.

No charges have been filed but the accident is still under investigation.

