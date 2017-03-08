Woman seriously injured in apartment fire in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A woman was seriously injured in an apartment fire in Mansfield on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started at the apartment building on East Street at around 4 p.m. Firefighters believe the fire sparked where the woman was stuck inside an apartment.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the woman was airlifted to a Rhode Island hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is unknown.

Firefighters said 11 people were displaced and the Red Cross is on the scene, assisting them.

