BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - A woman was attacked by her son’s dog in Barnstable on Sunday, according to officials.

When police arrived, they found a 61-year-old woman lying on the front lawn with leg and arm injuries.

Police and fire crews used tourniquets to stabilize the woman.

She was taken by MedFlight to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Animal control was called in to secure the American Bull Dog.

