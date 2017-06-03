Woman seriously injured in Rochester, N.H. car crash

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — A woman was seriously injured in a car crash Saturday morning in Rochester, New Hampshire.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. between exits 12 and 13 on the Spaulding Turnpike. The car was found off the road, leaning against a support beam.

Police said the driver was seriously injured and airlifted to the hospital.

The right lane was closed for nearly an hour but has since reopened.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)