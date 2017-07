BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to a shooting in Roxbury early on Tuesday.

Boston EMS says a woman was shot in the back on Cabot Street around midnight Tuesday morning.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injured.

An investigation is ongoing and there is no word yet on any suspects.

