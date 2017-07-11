Woman seriously injured when chimney collapses in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Monday night after a chimney collapsed in Boston’s North End section.

Emergency crews responded around 1:20 a.m. to a building on Charter Street for a report of chimney that had collapsed on top of someone.

Officials say the woman was on the roof in a hammock attached to the chimney when it gave way and trapped the woman in the rubble.

Firefighters were able to extricate the woman from the bricks and take her down from the roof. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Boston EMS says the woman is in her 20’s.

