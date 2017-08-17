Woman seriously injured when fire pit fuel ignites

DENNIS, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials say a Massachusetts woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after trying to refuel her outdoor fire pit.

The Dennis Fire Department says they were called to the woman’s home in Dennis around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The department says the woman was trying to refuel the pit with liquid fuel when it ignited.

She was first taken to Barnstable Airport and then was flown to Boston for treatment.

The woman’s identity and current condition have not been released.

The fire pit was secured by fire personnel.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)