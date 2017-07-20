Woman seriously injured when struck by truck in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was seriously injured early Thursday morning when she was struck by a box in Boston.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to Huntington Avenue for a report of crash involving a pedestrian.

Officials said the woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Brigham and Woman’s Hospital.

The truck suffered visible front-end damage. Several evidence markers could be seen scattered in the road.

Part of the road had to be shut down after the incident but it has since reopened.

The driver remained at the scene. No charges have been filed.

