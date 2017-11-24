MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a woman is in critical condition after being shot several times in the torso and a man has been charged with attempted murder and reckless conduct.

Police say the Manchester shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence; the man and woman know each other. They released no further information on what might have caused the shooting.

They arrested 25-year-old Jeremey Sterling, of Waterloo, Maine, in a parking lot shortly after the 2:45 p.m. shooting Thursday. Police also interviewed nearby residents who discovered bullet holes in their apartments.

The name of the 39-year-old woman hasn’t been released.

Sterling has been jailed and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

