Woman sneaks grandmother’s dog into hospital as fake baby

(WHDH) – A woman in California snuck her grandmother’s dog into the hospital by pretending she was a baby, all in an effort to cheer her up.

Shelby Hennick’s grandmother Dona ended up hospitalized after a bad reaction to medicine she was taking, Fox News reports. Dona missed her dog Patsy, so a plan was hatched to sneak the dog in for a visit.

My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/oKxNBlJEEL — Shelbae (@HennickShelby) June 11, 2017

Hennick said the hospital staff was used to seeing her, so when she walked in cradling the dog with a blanket over her, she just “walked by and waved at them” before entering Dona’s room.

“Pasty was quiet the whole time and actually kept licking my arm,” Hennick said about the ruse.

The surprise put her grandmother in better spirits, since Hennick said Dona and Patsy have a strong bond. Dona got the dog nearly 13 years ago when Patsy was just a few weeks old. It turns out, the pup might have been even happier to see her owner.

“Patsy kept crying and couldn’t get close enough,” Hennick said.

Her tweet about sneaking the dog in quickly went viral, reaching over 10 million people.

While some admonished Hennick’s decision to sneak the dog in, arguing why dogs aren’t allowed in hospitals, many others responded positively to the gesture, with some sharing pictures of them doing the same thing for their relatives.

I love it! We snuck my grandmas dog in for her too! 😭😍🐶 pic.twitter.com/DsSMfLJXzR — D 🌻 (@ddanielleggee) June 12, 2017

Did the same thing for my grandpa when he was in the hospital but ours wasn't as easy to sneak in 😂 pic.twitter.com/g4aBfQ2BVL — micah 🌸 (@micah0510) June 12, 2017

Hennick said Dona is now recovering at home, with Patsy by her side.

