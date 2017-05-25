Woman spots coyote on Beverly train tracks

BEVERLY, Mass. (WHDH) — A Lynn woman waiting for her train in Beverly said she got a big scare when she saw a coyote lurking on the tracks.

Karla Hernandez said she was on her way home from work at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. As she waited for her train at the Beverly Depot Commuter Rail station, she said she saw the coyote.

“I was actually watching a video on my phone and the video stopped and that’s when I heard rocks,” said Hernandez. “And I look up and it’s a coyote staring straight at me.”

Hernandez said she was scared but filmed the coyote walking around and posted it to her Snapchat. She also shared the video on her Facebook, along with pictures.

“He was very peaceful but he kept staring. He exactly I was there, he knew I was there,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said she was never in danger and was just shaken up by what she saw. The coyote then walked off before her train arrived.

