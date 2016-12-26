Woman stabbed in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is suffering life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed in Mattapan on Christmas Day, according to Boston Police.

Police said they are investigating the stabbing that happened sometime late Sunday evening.

The woman was transported to Boston Medical Center with critical injuries, according to BPD.

