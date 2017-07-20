Woman stashed $2M worth of liquid meth in cleaning jugs, police say

(WHDH) — Police in Texas say a woman is facing federal charges after 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine was found in her car.

Officers stopped Seline Lizbeth Ayala in Austin last week for speeding, but police say officers grew suspicious about the suspect when she became “verbally aggressive.”

A drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene and a surprising discovery was made.

The liquid crystal methamphetamine was found stashed in white cleaning jugs with a label that read “Purple Power.”

The woman’s 4-year-old daughter was also in the car at the time of her arrest, CNN reports.

Austin police estimates the street value of the drugs at about $2 million.

The suspect is being held without bond pending a detention hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)