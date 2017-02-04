Woman struck, killed by commuter rail in Norwood

NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A woman was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train in Norwood Friday evening.

Police responded to the Norwood Central commuter rail station on the Franklin/Forge Park line at around 8:20 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a person struck by a train.

Transit Police and Norwood Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

Officials say a woman, estimated to be around 50 years old, was struck by a train near the Guild Street overpass.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Transit Police and the Norfolk County DA’s office are investigating but say foul play is not suspected.

