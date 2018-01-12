Woman struck, killed by commuter rail train in Andover

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a commuter rail train struck and killed a woman on the tracks in Andover.

Officials say the incident happened Thursday night near the Ballardville station.

According to police, the woman was struck by an outbound Haverhill MBTA commuter rail train.

There were roughly 50 passengers on board the train at the time. All of those passengers were transferred to MBTA buses.

There is no word on the identity of the victim.

