Woman struck, killed by commuter rail train in Norfolk

NORFOLK, MA (WHDH) - Transit Police say a woman was struck and killed by a commuter rail train Friday morning at Norfolk Station.

A westbound train on the MBTA’s Franklin line hit the woman on the tracks around 10:30 a.m.

The 21-year-old victim was trespassing on the tracks when she was hit, according to police.

Investigators could be seen going through the victim’s personal belongings. Police say they found a foreign passport. The victim’s identity has not been release.

Trains on the line are expected to be delayed through the afternoon while crews work at the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

MBTA Transit police say a 21 year old woman, not from the US, was trespassing on the tracks when she was struck. No indication she tripped. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 3, 2017

Police going through her suitcase found a foreign passport. They have identified her. Investigators say this is sad. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 3, 2017

Trains will be delayed on the Franklin line for part of the afternoon due to the police investigation — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 3, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)