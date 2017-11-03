Woman struck, killed by commuter rail train in Norfolk

NORFOLK, MA (WHDH) - Transit Police say a woman was struck and killed by a commuter rail train Friday morning at Norfolk Station.
A westbound train on the MBTA’s Franklin line hit the woman on the tracks around 10:30 a.m.
The 21-year-old victim was trespassing on the tracks when she was hit, according to police.
Investigators could be seen going through the victim’s personal belongings. Police say they found a foreign passport. The victim’s identity has not been release.
Trains on the line are expected to be delayed through the afternoon while crews work at the scene.
No additional details were immediately available.
